OpenAI Employee Arrested Over Alleged Hidden Recording Device in Executive Conference Room

OpenAI Employee: US authorities investigate alleged hidden recording devices at the company’s San Francisco offices.

A 35-year-old Saudi national employed by OpenAI has been arrested in the United States over allegations that he installed a hidden audio recording device in an executive conference room. Federal authorities say the device could have captured confidential company discussions.

Abdulrahman Alfozan was arrested on October 9. He appeared in federal court for his initial hearing on October 16, according to the US Department of Justice.

Alfozan faces a charge related to the alleged interception of oral communications using an electronic or mechanical device. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Hidden Device Found in Conference Room

According to the criminal complaint, Alfozan had worked as an engineer at OpenAI since July 2025.

On September 30, company personnel discovered a concealed audio recording device connected to a USB port behind a television in an executive conference room at a San Francisco office. The device had reportedly been hidden inside toilet paper.

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Investigators believe someone installed it around September 28. Its contents were encrypted, according to the complaint.

The room hosted meetings involving sensitive technical, commercial and strategic information. These discussions reportedly covered proprietary research, product plans, business opportunities and the company’s technical progress.

They also included strategic decisions, government engagements and commercial relationships.

Investigation Examines Employee Activity

The complaint alleges that office surveillance footage showed Alfozan near the conference room on several occasions before the device was discovered. Authorities say he had no authorization to access the room or attend its meetings.

Investigators also reviewed activity on productivity tools and chatbot accounts. According to the complaint, Alfozan made several inquiries about OpenAI buildings, meeting rooms, executive locations and external partner meetings.

A chatbot account associated with his spouse allegedly submitted prompts about building and configuring an audio recording device. The prompts reportedly covered Wi-Fi connectivity, live audio monitoring, encryption and remote access.

Authorities also allege that the account submitted prompts related to the device’s identifying details shortly before its discovery.

The complaint further states that Alfozan entered the conference room on October 5 and appeared to look behind the television where investigators had found the first device.

Second Recording Device Discovered

OpenAI security personnel reportedly found another recording device on October 5. The device was inside an unattended bag that Alfozan had allegedly left in a different room at the company’s offices.

According to the complaint, the bag also contained his wallet and identification. Investigators described the second device as similar to the one found behind the conference-room television.

The FBI is investigating the case. Federal prosecutors in California are handling the proceedings, with assistance from the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

Potential Five-Year Prison Sentence

If convicted, Alfozan could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The potential sentence also includes three years of supervised release.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the case highlights the importance of protecting sensitive American technology. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton also emphasized the national security implications of protecting advanced AI research.

The prosecution is linked to National Security Presidential Memorandum 11, which supports US leadership in superintelligence technology.

The charges remain allegations. Alfozan is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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