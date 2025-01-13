Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her anger at Tommy Fury in a new trailer for her Amazon Prime series Behind It All.
According to a report by Independent, the 25-year-old former Love Island contestant has released a six-part series following her breakup with Fury, also 25, with whom she shares a daughter, Bambi.
In an emotional conversation with her mother, Hague opens up about the split, saying, “I am angry at him, and I am very hurt.” The trailer also shows Hague on the phone with Fury, where she tells her ex in a tense moment, “I’m actually not having this conversation with you.”
Molly-Mae Hague is a British influencer and television personality, best known for her appearance on the 2019 season of Love Island. Since then, she has built a successful career in fashion and social media, amassing millions of followers across platforms.
Hague has partnered with major brands, launched her own clothing line, and become a prominent figure in the influencer industry. With her striking beauty and relatable persona, Molly-Mae has captured the attention of fans worldwide, making her one of the most recognizable faces in the UK’s influencer scene.
Tommy Fury, a professional boxer and reality TV star, gained widespread fame after appearing on Love Island alongside Molly-Mae Hague. The 25-year-old, who hails from a family of professional boxers, made a name for himself in the boxing world with an undefeated record.
Aside from his athletic career, Fury’s public relationship with Hague also garnered media attention. His charismatic and competitive nature has helped him build a loyal fanbase, and his appearances on television have further solidified his status as a household name.
