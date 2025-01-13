Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her anger at Tommy Fury in a new trailer for her Amazon Prime series Behind It All.

According to a report by Independent, the 25-year-old former Love Island contestant has released a six-part series following her breakup with Fury, also 25, with whom she shares a daughter, Bambi.

In an emotional conversation with her mother, Hague opens up about the split, saying, “I am angry at him, and I am very hurt.” The trailer also shows Hague on the phone with Fury, where she tells her ex in a tense moment, “I’m actually not having this conversation with you.”