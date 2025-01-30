RAWALPINDI – The Metro Bus service in Rawalpindi-Islamabad has been partially suspended, causing disruptions for commuters traveling between major stations, ARY News reported on Thursday.
According to the Metro Bus administration, the service is currently closed from Saddar Station to Faizabad due to ongoing track maintenance, while operations remain functional from IJP Road to Pak Secretariat.
Maintenance & Restoration
- Repair work is in progress, and authorities have assured that services will resume as soon as possible.
- The Saddar to Faizabad section was also previously closed for maintenance from November 28 to December 1.
Metro Bus Network Overview
The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metrobus is an 83.6 km (51.9 mi) bus rapid transit system, serving the twin cities through four routes:
- Red Line
- Orange Line
- Blue Line
- Green Line
The Red and Orange Lines have dedicated lanes and stations, while the Blue and Green Lines operate along the Islamabad Expressway and Srinagar Highway, sharing lanes with regular traffic.
