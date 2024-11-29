KARACHI: In a new developmental move, the Department of Computer Science at the University of Karachi (KU) has announced intentions to introduce a four-year Bachelor of Artificial Intelligence (AI) degree program.

Under the direction of Vice Chancellor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, the AI program proposal has been added to the agenda for approval at the next Academic Council meeting, which is set for December 3.

The program has been approved by the Department of Computer Science’s Board of Studies as well as the Board of Faculty (Faculty of Science). Admissions will open for the upcoming academic session if the Academic Council gives its approval.

The number of seats and the admission requirements are still pending. Vice Chancellor Dr. Khalid Iraqi told The Express Tribune, “We want to offer high-quality education in innovative domains. The Board of Faculty has thoroughly reviewed this curriculum before it is submitted for approval by the Academic Council.

The AI curriculum was created in accordance with the National Computing Education Accreditation Council’s (NCEAC) criteria, according to Dr. Sadiq Ali Khan, chairman of the Department of Computer Science.

Two cutting-edge interactive smart classrooms are almost finished in the department to assist this project. The purpose of these classrooms is to support technical workshops and improve instruction.