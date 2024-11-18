Karachi: Due to security concerns, Karachi Airport and its surrounding areas have been designated as a Red Zone. Access routes to the airport have been limited, and only individuals traveling to or from the airport or those carrying out their duties there will be allowed entry into the Red Zone.

Following a suicide attack on a convoy of Chinese engineers at Karachi Airport and a shooting incident involving luxury cars on Sharea Faisal, security measures in the city have been heightened. The area surrounding the airport has been declared a Red Zone to ensure safety.

SSP Malir Kashif Aftab Abbasi stated that five key locations near the airport Star Gate, CAA Club, Madam Bridge, Model Colony Mor, and the Rangers checkpoint near the funeral area—have been designated as police checkpoints, with police personnel deployed 24/7. At these checkpoints, police will conduct checks on suspicious individuals and vehicles to prevent any unusual activities.

SSP Malir has advised all passengers coming to the airport to arrive well in advance of their flight time to smoothly pass through security checks and avoid delays.

He also requested residents of M-9 Motorway, Malir Cantt, Memon Goth, Model Colony, and surrounding areas to avoid traveling through the Red Zone.

Instead, they should use the main Sharea Faisal or Malir Halt routes. Passengers arriving from Drug Road, who are heading toward Malir Cantt or Model Colony, have been advised to use Malir Halt Road instead of Star Gate or CAA Club Road.

SSP Malir emphasized that all individuals heading to the airport should carry their flight tickets and national identification cards for easier security checks. He assured passengers that their safety and secure travel are the top priorities of the police.

District Malir Police is always prepared to ensure public safety and peace, and will assist in case of any difficulties or concerns.