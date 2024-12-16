Jason Gillespie on Monday criticized PCB, saying he felt unwanted as Pakistan’s Test coach and was excluded from key decisions, leading to his resignation last week.

The 49-year-old former Australian fast bowler stepped down just over a year into his contract, citing frustrations with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

He chose not to join the team for their upcoming tour of South Africa. Among his grievances was the lack of communication regarding the dismissal of performance coach Tim Nielsen, also an Australian.

“Nielsen was informed that his services were no longer required, and I had absolutely no communication from anyone. That was the moment I thought: well, I’m not really sure they actually want me to do this job,” Gillespie told Australian broadcaster ABC in Brisbane.

He further expressed his discontent, saying: “For a decision like that to be made (about Nielsen) without the head coach even receiving a text, phone call, or email—it’s a significant decision. It left me questioning whether the PCB wanted me in this role.”

The PCB accepted Gillespie’s resignation, marking the second high-profile coaching departure in two months. Former South African opener Gary Kirsten had previously quit as Pakistan’s white-ball coach due to differences with selectors.

Gillespie’s tenure got off to a rocky start, with Pakistan suffering a 2-0 whitewash against Bangladesh.

The departures of Gillespie and Kirsten highlight instability within Pakistan’s coaching setup, with the team now having cycled through seven different coaches across formats in the past three years.