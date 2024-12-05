Islamabad: Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja disclosed on Thursday that Pakistan is in discussions with Starlink to bring its services to the country.

The minister’s statement came during a Senate Standing Committee meeting on IT and Telecommunication. The statement follows the worst internet disruptions in the country and billions of rupees in losses to the national economy.

Chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan, the session discussed issues plaguing the nation’s internet infrastructure and its impact on the IT sector.

“We are in talks with Starlink to bring them to Pakistan,” Khawaja told committee members as she also announced plans to auction the 5G spectrum in April 2024, positioning it as a step towards modernising the nation’s digital infrastructure.

However, she acknowledged significant challenges, including the absence of investment in the IT sector over the past three years, which has strained the country’s ability to meet rising internet usage demands.