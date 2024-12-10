Karachi Pakistan : In Karachi, a prestigious event, City Thinkers Award 2024, was held under the auspices of the Journalists Forum Karachi in collaboration with the Pak-China Foundation and Pak-Oman Business Forum. The ceremony took place in Defence, attended by Consul Generals from various countries, including Hassan Nourian from Iran, Engineer Sami Abdullah Al-Khanjari from Oman, Yang Yundong from China, Herman Hardinata Ahmad from Malaysia, along with honorary Consul Generals Mirza Ishtiaq Baig and Mirza Ikhtiar Baig from Yemen and Morocco, and Fazal Karim Dada Bhai, honorary Consul General of Côte d’Ivoire. In Karachi, a prestigious event, City Thinkers Award 2024, was held under the auspices of the Journalists Forum Karachi in collaboration with the Pak-China Foundation and Pak-Oman Business Forum. The ceremony took place in Defence, attended by Consul Generals from various countries, including Hassan Nourian from Iran, Engineer Sami Abdullah Al-Khanjari from Oman, Yang Yundong from China, Herman Hardinata Ahmad from Malaysia, along with honorary Consul Generals Mirza Ishtiaq Baig and Mirza Ikhtiar Baig from Yemen and Morocco, and Fazal Karim Dada Bhai, honorary Consul General of Côte d’Ivoire.

Other distinguished guests included Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Fahad Shafiq; Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh for Katchi Abadis, Najmi Alam; Senator Nihal Hashmi; former MPA Jamal Siddiqui; former MQM MPA Zahid Qureshi; Salman Mujahid Baloch; Chairman of Pak-China Foundation Asif Haroon; Secretary-General of Pak-China Foundation Muhammad Qasim; Chairman of Pak-Oman Business Forum Anwar Saeed; Vice Chairman of Pak-Oman Business Forum Rafiq Bawany; Chairman of City Thinkers Forum SM Naeem Kazmi; Abdul Malik Ghori from Sindh Public Service Commission; senior journalists Mukhtar Aqil and Sabir Ali; renowned businessmen Mirza Ikhtiar Baig and Mirza Ishtiaq Baig; Sindh government secretary Samiuddin Siddiqui; Haji Masood Parekh; AK Memon; Wasif Naeem; and Chairman ABAD, Hassan Bakhshi, among other notable figures.

The ceremony was presided over by CEO of HMR Waterfront, Hasnain Pardesi, while the event was compered by Faisal Nadeem. Senior journalist Sabir Ali, who also hosted the event, highlighted that the purpose of these ceremonies organized by the Journalists Forum Karachi is to acknowledge the services of individuals who have significantly contributed to the city’s development. He emphasized that the City Thinkers Awards series was initiated to honor such contributions.

In addition, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Fahad Shafiq, Chief Minister Sindh’s Advisor Najmi Alam, Asif Sam Sam, Anwar Saeed, Asif Haroon, Faisal Nadeem, and Chairman ABAD also addressed the gathering. During the event, the Consul Generals of various countries, on behalf of the City Thinkers Forum, presented awards to industrialists. Among the recipients were Hasnain Pardesi, Mohsin Sheikhani, Hassan Bakhshi, Pir Syed Muhammad Khurram Shah, Samiuddin Siddiqui, Haji Masood Parekh, Wasif Naeem, Babar Abbasi, former MQM MPA Zahid Qureshi, KMC officer Khaleeq ur Rehman Sheikh, fashion designer Qurrantulain, and others.