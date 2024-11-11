ISLAMABAD: A scandalous video featuring internet personality Imsha Rehman has gone viral on social media, prompting backlash from users online.

The purported explicit clip of Instagram influencer and TikToker Imsha Rehman, as claimed by social media users, appeared online showing the influencer in compromising situations with a friend.

The video, which is said to be spreading across social media platforms, allegedly depicted Imsha participating in indecent activities, resulting in significant trolling and harassment.

Following the emergence of her video on social media, the internet influencer chose to deactivate both her Instagram and TikTok accounts.