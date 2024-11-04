BY : Mustafa Kausarali Dhanerawala

Karachi, Pakistan Al Jamea Tus Saifiyah .

Karachi : With its fertile lands and large agrarian base, Pakistan has long been a country, rich in agricultural potential. However, limited access to modern technology has hindered the sector’s progress. Today, AgriTech offers a promising solution to revolutionize Pakistan's agrarian landscape, enhancing productivity, sustainability, and farmer prosperity. Emerging AgriTech startups in Pakistan utilize innovations such as IoT-based crop monitoring, precision agriculture, and AI-driven analytics to empower farmers with real- time data. Companies like Ricult and PakAgriMarket provide platforms where farmers can access crop and weather insights, optimize water use, and secure financing options, addressing challenges more efficiently. This technology-driven approach helps farmers make informed decisions, reduce waste, and boost yields—critical steps toward

food security. Furthermore, blockchain technology is being explored to improve supply chain transparency, ensuring fair prices for farmers and enhancing consumer trust. Government support for these innovations is essential, with initiatives like digital subsidies and partnerships with tech startups helping to pave the way.

If embraced on a large scale, AgriTech could become a game-changer for Pakistan, transforming agriculture into a modern, high-yield industry and positioning the country as a leader in sustainable farming practices in South Asia.