ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq reiterated the government’s dedication to pursuing dialogue with the opposition, despite Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) decision to skip the fourth round of talks, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a press conference following the meeting, Sadiq expressed optimism about reaching a consensus between the two sides. He noted that both government and opposition members had been formally invited to the session, with no official rejections from the opposition. However, their absence prevented any progress during the meeting.

The committee, established after consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Barrister Gohar, has already convened three times. The NA speaker assured that the government remains open to negotiations and urged the opposition to participate in future discussions.

PTI’s decision not to attend the talks came after Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali accused the government of failing to meet the party’s demand for establishing a judicial commission within the seven-day deadline.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui remarked earlier that the government might consider dissolving the negotiating committee if PTI continues to abstain from the dialogue. He encouraged the opposition to attend, suggesting that their demands, including the judicial commission, could still be addressed during the discussions.