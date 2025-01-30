Gold prices in Pakistan on Thursday recorded an increase of Rs1600 per tola to Rs290,300.

The price of 10gram gold increased by Rs1372, bringing it to Rs248,885, according to the rates provided by the AllPakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association APGJSA.

On Wednesday, the price of gold per tola surged by Rs2300, settling at Rs288,700.

Meanwhile, the international gold rate also witnessed an increase on Thursday. According to the APGJSA, the international price stood at $2,778 per ounce including a $20 premium, marking a $15 surge during the day.

Similarly, silver prices settled at Rs3450 per tola following an uptick of Rs59.