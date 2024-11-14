BangKok Thailand : Barrister Haya Emaan Zahid , Chief Executive Officer of Legal Aid Society; a long standing partner of the Sindh Government was recognised at the PILNET 2024 Global Awards in BangKok and bestowed with the prestigious. global Pro Bono Publico award ; in recognition of championing and forging pathways of public private partnership strengthening provision of critical legal aid for prisoners and legal empowerment programs .

The event was attended by global law firms such as White and Case , A & O Sherman , trust law Thomson Reuters , Dentons and brought together pro bono practitioners , academics , NGOs . The Law Secretary of Sindh Mr . Ali Ahmed Baloch attended the gathering extending full support.