Karachi : A fundraising event was organized by Mr. Danish Aman (SWG) for the National University of Science and Technology (NUST). The event was hosted by the members of the Saturday Welfare Group (SWG), with the chief guest being Dr. Rizwan Riaz (Air Vice Marshal (R), Pro-Rector NUST).

The hosting committee included Mr. Jahangir Anwar Sheikh, Mr. Zahid Hameed, Mr. Saad Anwar Shaikh, Mr. Auranzeb Anwar Shaikh, Mr. Farhan Ashrafi, Mr. Fahad Ilyaz Nainitalwala, Mr. Shahjahan Anwar Shaikh, and Mr. Abdullah Akhtar, all from SWG. Many attendees participated in the event to contribute to the fundraising efforts. As a result of their generosity, pledges exceeding 30 million PKR were secured, which will directly fund the education of 98 financially deserving scholars at NUST. As a token of appreciation, NUST presented souvenirs to the members of the Saturday Welfare Group (SWG)