FBR assures exporters of action on blacklisting and pending tax refunds.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial has assured exporters that the authority will address their concerns over blacklisting, suspended sales tax registrations and pending refunds.

He gave the assurance during a meeting with a delegation of the Towel Manufacturers and Exporters Association (TMA) at Governor House. Sindh Governor Nihal Hashmi also attended the meeting.

The FBR chairman assigned the Member Inland Revenue to maintain direct contact with TMA. The designated official will coordinate with the association and help members resolve complaints involving sales tax registration, blacklisting and pending refunds.

TMA Highlights Export Industry Challenges

The delegation, led by TMA Chairman Rehan Mehtab Chawla, briefed the FBR chairman on tax and regulatory challenges facing exporters.

Chawla highlighted difficulties affecting the textile and towel manufacturing sectors. He stressed the need for transparent, business-friendly tax policies to support export-oriented industries.

He also called for restoring the zero-rating regime under SRO 1125(1)/2011 for five major export-oriented sectors.

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According to TMA, restoring the regime would ease exporters’ liquidity pressures and reduce the accumulation of sales tax refunds. It would also help lower rising financial and administrative costs.

Exporters Seek Timely Refunds and Policy Support

TMA welcomed the FBR chairman’s response and appreciated the cooperation extended by Sindh Governor Nihal Hashmi.

The association expressed hope that the commitments made during the meeting would lead to practical measures.

It said timely payment of legitimate tax refunds and prompt resolution of tax-related complaints would help stabilise the export industry.

TMA added that stronger support for exporters could also boost foreign exchange earnings, create employment opportunities and contribute to national economic growth.

The meeting focused on improving coordination between tax authorities and exporters while addressing issues affecting Pakistan’s export competitiveness.