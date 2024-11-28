Stakeholders have called for an extension of the deadline for registering unregistered Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) across the country. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has also requested the Ministry of Interior to extend the VPN registration deadline.

According to media, PTA sources indicated that an extension of the VPN registration deadline is likely. As the deadline approaches, the registration process has been expedited, with PTA registering over 200 VPNs daily.

The report further stated that PTA is consulting with stakeholders regarding the registration process, with requests to simplify the procedure. The Ministry of Interior had earlier directed PTA to block unregistered VPNs. The authority to extend the VPN registration deadline lies with the Ministry of Interior.

Recently, the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom raised concerns about the ban on VPNs. The PTA Chairman revealed that the IT industry cannot function without VPNs, and a single day of internet shutdown could result in millions of dollars in losses. Over a million freelancers use VPNs, and those who register a VPN will not be affected by internet shutdowns.

He also stated that not every freelancer requires a VPN, as they are primarily used for confidential work. PTA has already registered thousands of VPNs.

The PTA Chairman mentioned that while VPNs are being registered, Pakistan currently has the top 27 VPNs, allowing users to access any content. He had called religious scholars to address concerns about people accessing inappropriate content online, and they were asked for assistance in blocking immoral websites. X (formerly Twitter) has been blocked in Pakistan since February 2024.