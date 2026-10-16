October 16, 2026

England Arrive in Pakistan for ODI Tri-Series Starting October 18

Web Desk October 16, 2026
ODI Tri-Series featuring England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

ODI Tri-Series: England arrive in Pakistan ahead of the tournament against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

England’s cricket team arrived in Islamabad on Friday to compete in the ODI tri-series against hosts Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials welcomed the visiting players at the airport.

The tournament runs from October 18 to 31, with matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Meanwhile, England will hold their first training session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan Face Sri Lanka in Opening Match

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the opening match on October 18 in Rawalpindi. Two days later, Pakistan will meet England at the same venue. Sri Lanka will then take on England on October 22 to complete the Rawalpindi fixtures.

The tournament follows a double round-robin format, meaning each team faces both opponents twice. After the league stage, the top two teams will qualify for the final on October 31 in Lahore.

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The first three matches will take place in Rawalpindi. After that, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the remaining four fixtures, including the final.

Teams Step Up Preparations

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have already started their preparations. Both teams trained intensively at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday and scheduled another session for Friday at 4pm.

England also arrive with encouraging recent form. According to the supplied report, the team has won its last three ODI series, including two at home and one away.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will look to carry their momentum into the tournament after beating Sri Lanka 2-1 in their recent T20I series in Rawalpindi. However, Sri Lanka will also draw confidence from their performance in the third T20I, where they bounced back after losing the first two matches.

With all three sides seeking a strong start, the tournament promises competitive cricket across both venues.

ODI Tri-Series Schedule

DateMatchVenue
October 18Pakistan vs Sri LankaRawalpindi Cricket Stadium
October 20Pakistan vs EnglandRawalpindi Cricket Stadium
October 22Sri Lanka vs EnglandRawalpindi Cricket Stadium
October 25Pakistan vs EnglandGaddafi Stadium, Lahore
October 27Pakistan vs Sri LankaGaddafi Stadium, Lahore
October 29Sri Lanka vs EnglandGaddafi Stadium, Lahore
October 31FinalGaddafi Stadium, Lahore

England Squad

Captain: Harry Brook

Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Josh Tongue.

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