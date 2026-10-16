England Arrive in Pakistan for ODI Tri-Series Starting October 18

ODI Tri-Series: England arrive in Pakistan ahead of the tournament against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

England’s cricket team arrived in Islamabad on Friday to compete in the ODI tri-series against hosts Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials welcomed the visiting players at the airport.

The tournament runs from October 18 to 31, with matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Meanwhile, England will hold their first training session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan Face Sri Lanka in Opening Match

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the opening match on October 18 in Rawalpindi. Two days later, Pakistan will meet England at the same venue. Sri Lanka will then take on England on October 22 to complete the Rawalpindi fixtures.

The tournament follows a double round-robin format, meaning each team faces both opponents twice. After the league stage, the top two teams will qualify for the final on October 31 in Lahore.

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The first three matches will take place in Rawalpindi. After that, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the remaining four fixtures, including the final.

Teams Step Up Preparations

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have already started their preparations. Both teams trained intensively at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday and scheduled another session for Friday at 4pm.

England also arrive with encouraging recent form. According to the supplied report, the team has won its last three ODI series, including two at home and one away.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will look to carry their momentum into the tournament after beating Sri Lanka 2-1 in their recent T20I series in Rawalpindi. However, Sri Lanka will also draw confidence from their performance in the third T20I, where they bounced back after losing the first two matches.

With all three sides seeking a strong start, the tournament promises competitive cricket across both venues.

ODI Tri-Series Schedule

Date Match Venue October 18 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium October 20 Pakistan vs England Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium October 22 Sri Lanka vs England Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium October 25 Pakistan vs England Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore October 27 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore October 29 Sri Lanka vs England Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore October 31 Final Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

England Squad

Captain: Harry Brook

Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Josh Tongue.

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