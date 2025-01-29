ISLAMABAD: Electricity consumers in Pakistan may see a temporary relief as power tariffs are expected to decrease by Rs1.30 per unit for one month, ARY News reported.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has proposed a reduction in the monthly fuel price adjustment for December, which could lead to a lower tariff. The petition will be reviewed in a hearing scheduled for tomorrow.

As per CPPA’s request, the estimated fuel cost per unit for December was Rs10.63, but the actual cost turned out to be Rs9.60 per unit. A total of 7.516 billion electricity units were supplied to distribution companies (Discos) during the month.

The power generation sources in December included 22.80% from hydropower, 10.06% from local coal, 1.59% from imported coal, and 0.03% from furnace oil. Additionally, 12.31% of electricity came from local gas, 20.70% from LNG, and 26.48% from nuclear energy.

In contrast, last month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announced a 20-paise per unit increase in power tariffs as part of the quarterly adjustment for the first quarter of the current fiscal year. This adjustment placed an additional financial burden of Rs1.18 billion on electricity consumers.

The tariff hike applied only for December 2024 and excluded lifeline and prepaid consumers. Moreover, under the winter package, those using extra electricity were also exempted from the adjustment.