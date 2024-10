KARACHI : KARACHI IS A BIGGEST CITY OF PAKISTAN HAVING MULTIPLE CULTURES ON IT, PROVIDING SHELTER, FOOD TO PEOPLE AND GENARATING LARGE AMOUNT OF TAXES, CONTRIBUTING GREAT AMOUNT IN PAKISTANS ECONOMY. IT IS FAMOUS FOR ITS DIVERSITY AND COLORS, KARACHI HAS TWO PORTS WHICH IS USED FOR INTERNATIONAL TRADE ALSO IT ACTS AS A BACKBONE FOR COUNTRY FOR GOOD AND HEALTY TRADE IT IS IMPORTANT TO HAVE GOOD ROADS AND TRANSPORT SYSTEM UNFORTUNATLY KARACHI DO NOT HAVE GOOD TRANSPORT SYSTEM AND ROADS WHICH IMPACTS TRADE, AND A THREAT FOR RESIDENTS OF CITY THE FACTOR BEHIND MOST ACCIDENT IN KARACHI IS BAD ROAD CONDITIONS. MOST OF THE ROADS ARE BADLY DISTROYED HAVING BIG HOLES ON THEM WHICH SLOWS THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC BUT ALSO DISTROYING VEHICALS, WHILE TRAVELING ON SUCH ROADS SEEMS TO BE LIKE HAVING FREE DESERT SAFARI,ON THE OTHER HAND FOREGIN TOURIST PAYS HIGH AMOUNT IN DUBAI FOR DESERT RIDE WHILE IN PAKISTAN GOVERNMENT PROVIDES IT FREE TO EVERYONE WHICH SHOWS HOW OUR GOVERNMENT IS SERIOUS ABOUT EQUALITY AND JUSTICE.

BY : HAMAD KHAN.