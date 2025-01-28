At a well-attended gathering in Karachi, the Businessmen Panel (BMP) strongly condemned the current leadership of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for its dismal performance and failure to address the critical needs of the Pakistani business community.

Pakistan : Mian Anjum Nisar, Chairman Businessmen Panel and Former President FPCCI strongly condemned the disappointing performance of FPCCI and expressed sorrow that many high-level projects initiated during BMP tenure were stopped; Policy Advisory Board, a landmark project, assembled under the leadership of Nasir Maggo, which was appreciated by Ministry of Commerce and gained international recognition was rendered ineffective.

After persistentefforts, Alhomdolillah, we were able to secure approval of a 14-story tower from the Sindh Government which was pending for decades. Construction work on this state-of-the-artbuilding consisting of convention center and export display center was scheduled to begin in January 2024 but nothing has started so far. Similarly, work on office building in KPK for which we secured approval and funds was stopped.

He said that since last one year, the ruling party in FPCCI is not serving the business but its own interests.

He further informed the audience that after stealing FPCCI elections, UBG leadership assembled a number of ex presidents to oppose himin Lahore Chamber elections. “Despite creating rift in my family and spending lot of money, by the grace of Allah almighty we defeated them handsomely by winning all 32 seats with heavy mandateas we enjoy strong support of the voters because of our performance and achievements.”

He disclosed that: “People from UBG especially in Punjab, are approaching us, assuring their support to our group in the FPCCI elections as they are also deeply disappointed. We are fully prepared and will go into elections with full force. UBG will be dealt with a historic defeat with support of the business community”

Earlier, Sheikh Sultan Rehman, Secretary General BMP Sindh highlighted the aims and objectives of BMP, its activities all over the country and introduced its office bearers.

Former Governor Senator Ghulam Ali said that UBG got control of FPCCI through interference and misuse of authority by then Commerce Minister which is highly deplorable. “Our trade organizations and voters were targeted and ousted from the electoral process and votes were purchased to gain control of the apex body. They have no shame in admitting that they stole elections by purchasing of votes.” He continued: “We lost and won elections in the past, which is democratic process, we are not afraid of elections. We will go into elections with full preparation and win again with the trust and confidence of business community.”

The result of Lahore Chamber elections is a powerful slap in their face. They lost elections because they no longer enjoyed the crutches of the commerce ministry.

He deplored the orders issued by incumbent president banning everyone including the secretary general from entering the office of President on the 6th floor of the Islamabad office. It is reported that shady character ladies are frequent visitors and only God knows what goes on inside that prohibited office. Large number of scandals of incumbent president FPCCI are being circulated in the country. This is the level of their moral degradation. He questioned,” How can FPCCI command respect of the business community and government in such shameful circumstances?”

Senior Vice Chairman BMP and former President FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo spoke on how the outstanding work during BMP tenure wasrendered useless during the last one year. No efforts are now made for the resolution of problems faced by the business community. As a result of incompetent leadership at the helms of affairs of FPCCI, it is being sidelined by finance, commerce and other ministries. No work is done for the promotion of FDI.

Business Councils which were reactivated by him are made dormant now. Not a single meeting of important business councils was held during the whole year. We had revived and made the international forums vibrant, unfortunately they are now totally dead. Furthermore, I had assembled a team of trade and industry experts under a retired bureaucrat to conduct research on a voluntary basis. They hired highly qualified members and came up with many relevant publications in a short period of time. Our work was highly appreciated and recognized by the Ministry of Commerce that they assigned some projects to FPCCI and paid millions of rupees for those tasks. That crucial achievement was turned into a disaster by removing the head of Policy Board. Resultantly, the entire team left in despair. They were promptly inducted by Karachi Chamber which proves the competency and high calibre of our selection. He said, “I have been regularly receiving large number complaints from members that the elected president is not sitting in office for months and their grievances remain unresolved.”

He further said, “now FPCCI has become a forum for corruption and malpractices. It is an open secret that money is exchanged for settling customs and FBR matters. Instead of controlling corruption and malpractices, FPCCI itself has become a den of corruption. Nothing is done at FPCCI today,only custom matters are resolved as they mintmoney out of it.”

Former President of FPCCI, Zakaria Usman, highlighted the achievements of BMP during their 4 years rule at the FPCCI. He said during BMP’s tenure well thought-out, effective Budget Proposals were formulated and presented to the government, which were not only appreciated by then finance and commerce ministers but a number of them were adopted for the betterment of business community. Similarly, trade bodies were strongly representedon various government bodies during their time. He was greatly saddened to note that this situation has turned for the worst. No ministry now pays any attention to FPCCI for its incompetence. Trade bodies across Pakistan are now being ignored and hardly represented on any board. He said all members of BMP have proved their loyalty by remainingunited. We were approached by the opponent group to change loyalty, but they failedmiserably.

Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, former Senior Vice President FPCCIspoke on how the UBG got selected with the interference of government ministries and purchase of votes. The same UBG leadership lured a number of former Presidents of Lahore Chamber and created a family rift in the Anjum Nisar family to contest elections in the Lahore Chamber. We havegood connections with the business community and enjoy their trustsupport. So, with the removal of government crutches UBG were defeated with heavy margins. This is basically the success of BMP leadership.

The largely attended event was graced by many prominent business leaders including Amjad Rafi, Raheem Janoo, Haji Ghani Usman,Dr. Ayoob Aarain,Hanif Lakhany, Shariq Vohra, Imran Tessori, Yasin G.M, Chaudhry Naseer, Shoukat Omerson, Rafiq Suleman, Yousuf Farrukh, Javed Chinoy, Imran Ghani, Khalid Amin, Om Parkash Badlani, Dr. Tasmina Billo, many of whom also expressed their views.