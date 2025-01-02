NEW DELHI, Jan 02 (INP): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, parliamentarians, legislators and activists of all ranks, from the top of the hierarchy to the last member, have systematically been deriding and disparaging India’s religious minorities, especially Muslims, ever since the Hindutva party came to power in 2014. As part of the same diabolical strategy, a BJP legislator from Bihar’s Bihpur constituency, Engineer Shailendra, has made provocative statements about Muslims, calling them “harmful to the nation” and stating that “the community should implement population control in earnest.” Addressing a gathering in his constituency, Shailendra openly stated that he would prefer to lose an election rather than accept votes from Muslims. “We stand firm on our statement. There’s nothing wrong with it. We don’t want Muslim votes,” the MLA declared. “Who creates disorder across the country? Who opposes those who vote for Sanatan Dharma? Who are the terrorists in the country? Why are temple remnants found in mosques? Who is responsible for all these activities? It is Muslims who do this, and who supports Muslims? It is the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal). We don’t need Muslim votes because Muslims are harmful to the nation,” he was quoted as saying. He also made a provocative statement regarding population control, suggesting that while Hindus have one child, Muslims tend to have larger families. He urged Muslims to implement population control measures, a comment that has sparked further outrage.