The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has unveiled the nominations for the 2024 Film Awards, with the film Conclave, centered on the dramatic selection of a new Pope, leading the pack with 12 nominations. Close behind is the musical Emilia Pérez, which explores the life of a drug lord undergoing gender-affirming care, securing 11 nominations. The period drama The Brutalist also emerged as a strong contender with nine nods.

These three films will compete in the prestigious Best Film category alongside Anora and A Complete Unknown.

The nominees were announced on Wednesday at the British Academy’s London headquarters by actors Will Sharpe and Mia McKenna-Bruce.

Key Nominees and Categories

In the Best Film category, Conclave and Emilia Pérez are joined by Anora, The Brutalist, and A Complete Unknown. The Outstanding British Film category includes notable titles like Bird, Blitz, Gladiator II, and Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

Other prominent categories feature strong contenders:

Leading Actress : Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), and Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun).

: Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), and Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun). Leading Actor : Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), and Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown).

: Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), and Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown). Supporting Actress : Jamie Lee Curtis (The Last Showgirl) and Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez).

: Jamie Lee Curtis (The Last Showgirl) and Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez). Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) and Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown).

Craft and Technical Excellence

Films like Dune: Part Two and Nosferatu dominate the technical categories, with nominations for Cinematography, Special Visual Effects, and Production Design. Emilia Pérez and Conclave are also recognized in categories like Original Score, Costume Design, and Editing.

Special Categories and Recognitions

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer includes Hoard and Kneecap.

includes Hoard and Kneecap. Children’s & Family Film features Kensuke’s Kingdom and The Wild Robot.

features Kensuke’s Kingdom and The Wild Robot. In the Film Not in the English Language category, Emilia Pérez and The Seed of the Sacred Fig are among the nominees.

category, Emilia Pérez and The Seed of the Sacred Fig are among the nominees. Documentaries like Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story and Black Box Diaries have also garnered nominations.

Looking Ahead

The BAFTA Film Awards, scheduled to take place on February 18, 2024, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, promise to celebrate outstanding cinematic achievements from a diverse array of films and talent. The ceremony will be broadcast globally, continuing BAFTA’s tradition of honoring excellence in the film industry.