Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik is once again doing rounds on the internet for another obscene viral video.

In this video allegedly featuring Malik, appears to be semi-nude while engaging in phone-sex with someone believed to be a friend.

This incident follows an earlier controversy where another video reportedly showed her in an intimate moment with a man. The video, uploaded by an unidentified individual, quickly went viral, with numerous explicit screenshots and clips circulating widely online.

Malik, however, has denied any involvement in the videos, asserting that they were doctored and shared to defame her.

She said that the videos were edited with malicious intent to harass her online. Despite her denial, the viral nature of the clips led to intense trolling and online bullying from social media users.

Who is Minahil Malik?

Minahil Malik is a well-known Pakistani TikTok creator and social media influencer. Renowned for her lively dance performances and charismatic personality, she has garnered millions of followers across platforms like TikTok and Instagram, establishing herself as a prominent figure in Pakistan’s digital entertainment scene.