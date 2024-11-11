KARACHI: Majyd Aziz, Former President Employers Federation of Pakistan, while addressing the National Tripartite Labor Conference as keynote speaker on behalf of Pakistani Employers, stated that “It is a sad story that the National Tripartite Labor Conference is being held after a gap of fifteen years. This should be a regular annual feature so that the myriad issues of Workers and Employers are deliberated and concrete decisions are agreed upon and implemented.”

Majyd Aziz further added that it is a good augury that the government has agreed to ratify the important ILO Conventions 155 and 187 on Occupational Safety and Health. He advocated that the government should have a proactive stance of ratification of crucial ILO Conventions. He also urged that Convention 190 on Harassment and Violence at the Place of Work should also be ratified.

He informed that EFP is in the forefront in ensuring compliance of all ILO International Labor Standards, Best Business Practices, and Workers Rights. EFP spearheads Gender Equality, Gender Justice, National Business and Disability Network, etc. EFP is proud to be the pioneers in establishing WEBCOP, Skill Development Council, Economic Council, and National Skills Passport, etc.

Majyd Aziz further stated that EFP is fully committed to the process of Social Dialogue because this is the ideal ecosystem of bilateral relations. He added that because of WEBCOP, there has practically been no labor unrest or serious agitation. He informed that this also resulted in First Sindh Tripartite Labor Conference in December 2017.

On behalf of EFP, he assured that it would support and implement all realistic initiatives that lead to industrial peace and harmony, as well as the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.