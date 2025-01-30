Karachi : A solo show of distinguished artist Shakil Saigol , opens on Tuesday February 4th 2025 from 4 pm – 7 pm,” My truth is my passion , my commitment and my compulsion to paint . I paint because I must . I paint what I feel and where my imagination takes me .

During the period that I was painting these works , my fascination with the flamingo and the crane grew even deeper .The splendour of their plumage and the explosion of colour in the natural world beckons me increasingly. A renowned artist , art collector and a purveyor of beauty , Shakil Saigol has lived his life on his terms following his passions for the past 6 decades.The show remains open daily until Thursday February 13th 2025 , from 11 am – 7 pm (excluding Sunday)