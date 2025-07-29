Advertisements

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Jr., grandson of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, announced on Tuesday that he and his sister Fatima Bhutto will soon be launching a new political party, signaling their formal entry into Pakistan’s political landscape.

Zulfiqar Jr., known for his work as a visual artist and human rights activist, was raised in Syria by his Lebanese mother Ghinwa Bhutto. Speaking at a press conference at his residence, he clarified that he has no support from the establishment, dismissing rumors to the contrary.

Advertisements

“I have no backing from the establishment; these are false claims. I’m building my political path independently. Fatima Bhutto will join me, and together, we’ll announce our party soon. Our youth wing will stand with us,” he stated.

Expressing concern over the plight of Lyari’s residents, Zulfiqar Jr. highlighted issues such as building closures and the hardships faced by displaced individuals. He declared his intention to contest elections from Lyari, aiming to represent and advocate for the public’s rights.

Rejecting any possibility of collaboration with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Zulfiqar Jr. said that the PPP has been hijacked and no longer reflects the vision of its founding leadership.