Karachi, October 31, 2025 — Zong, Pakistan’s leading information services and technology innovation
company, has inked a strategic understanding to establish the China–Pakistan Low-Carbon Intelligent
Manufacturing International Joint Innovation Laboratory at NUCES-FAST University, Islamabad,
marking a new milestone in bilateral scientific and technological collaboration between China and
Pakistan.
The Laboratory will serve as a collaborative research and development platform jointly established by
Zong, Suzhou University of Science and Technology (USTS), Guangzhou Institute of Software
Application Technology (GZIS), and NUCES–FAST (National University of Computer and Emerging
Sciences). This initiative aims to strengthen scientific research, promote knowledge exchange, and drive
low-carbon innovation through advanced technologies.
Research under this collaboration will initially concentrate on four core domains: low-carbon and
environmental protection through the application of cloud and digital technologies; intelligent
construction and manufacturing driven by artificial intelligence and 5G connectivity; clean and renewable
energy systems enhanced by big data and smart energy management; and digital and intelligent
applications integrating IoT, AI, and advanced analytics. Together, these focus areas reflect a strategic
roadmap for a future where technological innovation complements sustainability goals.
The China–Pakistan International Joint Innovation Laboratory will operate as a multidisciplinary platform
to bridge academia and industry, driving the conversion of scientific achievements into market-ready
solutions. It will also focus on talent development in the fields of low-carbon systems and digital
technologies, providing young researchers and engineers with opportunities to engage in applied research
and pilot projects aligned with the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.
Zong will act as the industrial facilitator, connecting academic research to practical enterprise
applications, while the participating universities and research institutes will contribute domain expertise
and capacity building to advance joint research outcomes.
Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Mao Weiliang, Chief Technical Officer at Zong, said, “The
establishment of this International Joint Innovation Laboratory marks a defining step toward creating a
new ecosystem where research converges with real-world impact. By bringing together China and
Pakistan’s leading academic and research institutions, we are building a foundation for transformative
breakthroughs in intelligent manufacturing, digital innovation including 5G, AI, Big Data, Cloud
Computing, and other emerging technologies for sustainable industrial growth.”
Speaking on the occasion, Rector of NUCES-FAST, Dr. Aftab Maroof stated, “This collaboration reflects
the strength of academia–industry partnerships and the role of universities in shaping Pakistan’s
innovation landscape. By engaging our students and researchers in applied research across AI, IoT, cloud
and low-carbon systems, we are contributing to solutions that will support sustainable industrial
development nationally and internationally.”
The establishment of the China–Pakistan Low-Carbon Intelligent Manufacturing International Joint
Innovation Laboratory reflects a shared commitment to scientific and technological progress under the
Belt and Road framework, supporting Zong’s ongoing pursuit of technological innovation that bridges
industry, research, and sustainability.
