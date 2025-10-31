Karachi, October 31, 2025 — Zong, Pakistan’s leading information services and technology innovation

company, has inked a strategic understanding to establish the China–Pakistan Low-Carbon Intelligent

Manufacturing International Joint Innovation Laboratory at NUCES-FAST University, Islamabad,

marking a new milestone in bilateral scientific and technological collaboration between China and

Pakistan.

The Laboratory will serve as a collaborative research and development platform jointly established by

Zong, Suzhou University of Science and Technology (USTS), Guangzhou Institute of Software

Application Technology (GZIS), and NUCES–FAST (National University of Computer and Emerging

Sciences). This initiative aims to strengthen scientific research, promote knowledge exchange, and drive

low-carbon innovation through advanced technologies.

Research under this collaboration will initially concentrate on four core domains: low-carbon and

environmental protection through the application of cloud and digital technologies; intelligent

construction and manufacturing driven by artificial intelligence and 5G connectivity; clean and renewable

energy systems enhanced by big data and smart energy management; and digital and intelligent

applications integrating IoT, AI, and advanced analytics. Together, these focus areas reflect a strategic

roadmap for a future where technological innovation complements sustainability goals.

The China–Pakistan International Joint Innovation Laboratory will operate as a multidisciplinary platform

to bridge academia and industry, driving the conversion of scientific achievements into market-ready

solutions. It will also focus on talent development in the fields of low-carbon systems and digital

technologies, providing young researchers and engineers with opportunities to engage in applied research

and pilot projects aligned with the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

Zong will act as the industrial facilitator, connecting academic research to practical enterprise

applications, while the participating universities and research institutes will contribute domain expertise

and capacity building to advance joint research outcomes.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Mao Weiliang, Chief Technical Officer at Zong, said, “The

establishment of this International Joint Innovation Laboratory marks a defining step toward creating a

new ecosystem where research converges with real-world impact. By bringing together China and

Pakistan’s leading academic and research institutions, we are building a foundation for transformative

breakthroughs in intelligent manufacturing, digital innovation including 5G, AI, Big Data, Cloud

Computing, and other emerging technologies for sustainable industrial growth.”

Speaking on the occasion, Rector of NUCES-FAST, Dr. Aftab Maroof stated, “This collaboration reflects

the strength of academia–industry partnerships and the role of universities in shaping Pakistan’s

innovation landscape. By engaging our students and researchers in applied research across AI, IoT, cloud

and low-carbon systems, we are contributing to solutions that will support sustainable industrial

development nationally and internationally.”

The establishment of the China–Pakistan Low-Carbon Intelligent Manufacturing International Joint

Innovation Laboratory reflects a shared commitment to scientific and technological progress under the

Belt and Road framework, supporting Zong’s ongoing pursuit of technological innovation that bridges

industry, research, and sustainability.

Advertisements