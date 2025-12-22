Islamabad, December, 2025 – Zong, Pakistan’s leading information services and technology innovation company, has partnered with Alkhidmat Foundation to support education for underprivileged children in Tharparkar. The signing ceremony formalizing this collaboration in Zong Headquarters, marking the beginning of a transformative initiative in the region.

Under the Chownra Schools Initiative, Zong’s contribution will facilitate the construction of schools in Tharparkar, providing free primary education for a total of 60 children over the next five years.

Local teachers will be employed to run the schools, creating employment opportunities while ensuring quality education.

In addition to academic learning, students will receive annual educational kits including books, stationery, school bags, and shoes. They will also participate in co-curricular activities and national celebrations to foster awareness, community engagement, and enthusiasm for learning.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nabila Yazdani, Head of Strategy, Communications and Sustainability said, “Education is the most powerful catalyst for sustainable progress. Our partnership with Alkhidmat Foundation reflects Zong’s commitment to ensuring that children in underserved regions are not left behind in Pakistan’s digital and social transformation. By investing in learning, opportunity and community development, we aim to enable every child to step into a brighter, more equitable future.”

The Chownra Schools Initiative is expected to improve literacy rates, promote youth development, and contribute to the long-term upliftment of the communities involved, reinforcing Zong’s commitment to inclusive growth and social development.

Advertisements