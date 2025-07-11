Advertisements

Islamabad, July 11, 2025 – Zong, Pakistan’s leading technology innovation company, has officially

launched its 24/7 web-based Live Chat service; a hybrid support solution. The feature delivers instant,

personalized assistance to millions of customers without requiring app downloads or logins, reinforcing

Zong’s commitment to seamless digital platform experiences.

The Live Chat platform is powered by Zong’s intelligent chatbot, “OZ,” designed to handle common

queries such as balance inquiry, SIM activation status, bundle activations, promotional offers, and to

register network complains. For more complex needs, OZ hands off conversations seamlessly to human

agents; offering a hybrid support model that combines the speed of automation with the empathy of

live assistance.

The service offers uninterrupted assistance without the hassle of IVR systems or waiting queues. It

adapts intelligently to different user types: Prepaid, Postpaid, Corporate, and even non-Zong visitors,

ensuring that every user receives relevant and personalized support.

What sets this platform apart is its accessibility and simplicity. There’s no need to download an app or

sign in; users can simply visit the Zong website and start chatting. This new feature also reflects Zong’s

broader integrated service approach, with future support integrations planned across Meta platforms,

YouTube, and Email, bringing consistent, unified service across all customer touchpoints.

“This launch is part of our continued commitment to enhancing the digital customer journey,” said

Rizwan Ahmed Siddiqui, Director Customer Care, Zong. “By combining smart automation with reliable

human support, we’re creating a more responsive and user-centric service experience for our

customers.”

With the launch of its live chat service, Zong continues to evolve its customer experience; introducing

smarter, simpler, and more responsive support that meets the needs of today’s digital lifestyles.