Karachi, Pakistan – 25 th August, 2025 – Zong, Pakistan’s leading technology innovation company, has entered a strategic partnership with Zindigi, the fastest growing digital banking initiative of JS Bank, to enable branchless banking services for bulk disbursement under Government-to-Person (G2P) projects.

Through this collaboration, Zindigi will open M-Wallets for Zong customers, allowing beneficiaries in remote and underserved areas to receive monthly cash assistance directly into their accounts. These funds, primarily distributed under government poverty alleviation and disaster management programs, will be accessible through Zindigi’s network of agents & ATMs nationwide.

By combining its advanced connectivity infrastructure with Zindigi’s digital banking capabilities, the partnership aims to strengthen Pakistan’s financial inclusion landscape and deliver meaningful social impact.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Farooq Raza Khan, Head of Business Solutions, Zong said:

"This partnership is a step forward in harnessing digital innovation to extend financial access to marginalized communities. By combining Zong’s nationwide connectivity with Zindigi’s modern banking platform, we are simplifying and securing transactions for those who need them most. This collaboration demonstrates how public-private partnerships can create scalable solutions for social challenges while driving sustainable business growth for all stakeholders." Faisal Khalid Bashir, Chief Product Officer at Zindigi stated, “This collaboration between Zindigi & Zong enables government disbursements at scale, ensuring that millions especially those in underserved and remote communities gain seamless access to essential financial services. It is a transformative step toward building a more inclusive and digitally connected Pakistan.”

The initiative is expected to not only ensure timely delivery of funds to affected communities but also strengthen Pakistan’s digital banking ecosystem. Both organizations are committed to leveraging their technological and operational strengths to maximize the program’s reach and

impact.

With this agreement, Zong CMPak and Zindigi reaffirm their shared commitment to use innovation for inclusive growth, creating meaningful social value while supporting the country’s progress toward a more digitally enabled economy.

