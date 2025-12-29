ISLAMABAD, 29 December 2025: Zong, Pakistan’s leading information services and technology innovation company, in collaboration with Huawei, has successfully completed Pakistan’s first field test of a full-duplex E-band microwave link.

This achievement represents a significant breakthrough in ultra-high-capacity backhaul technology for Pakistan. With rapidly growing data traffic driven by high-definition video streaming, augmented reality (AR), cloud services, and low-latency applications, traditional microwave backhaul solutions face increasing spectrum constraints. Zong’s full-duplex E-band solution directly addresses these challenges, enabling next-generation network performance.

With the surge in traffic driven by emerging applications, traditional microwave solutions are limited by spectrum resources and struggle to meet the growing demand for ultra-high-capacity backhaul. Due to its high-isolation integrated antenna structure and advanced interference cancellation algorithms, the microwave link can simultaneously send and receive data on the same frequency, doubling the spectrum efficiency compared to traditional solutions, with a data transmission capacity of up to 50 Gbps per link. This innovative technology will be deployed in future network infrastructures, enabling Zong to offer faster, more reliable, and scalable connectivity services, providing users with a smoother and more stable network experience.

Mr. Mao Weiliang, Chief Technology Officer at Zong, congratulated the team and reaffirmed Zong’s commitment to technological innovation and digital transformation: "By introducing ultra-high-capacity backhaul solutions, we are laying a solid foundation for Pakistan’s digital future. This advancement will support emerging technologies, enhance user experience, and contribute directly to national economic growth and digital inclusion."

The deployment leverages advanced E-band (80 GHz) full-duplex ultra-broadband transmission technology, supporting a maximum transmission capacity of up to 50 Gbps, a landmark achievement in Pakistan’s network infrastructure evolution.

With this successful test, Zong becomes the first operator in Pakistan to deploy leading full-duplex E- band technology, reinforcing its pivotal role as a core driver of the country’s national digital transformation.

