Islamabad 22 nd November 2024 – Zong 4G, a leader in digital innovation has developed Pakistan’s first

locally created Large Language Model (LLM), a breakthrough in the nation’s telecom sector. As the only

telecom operator in Pakistan to have developed an advanced AI-driven model in-house, Zong is set to

transform digital interactions and elevate customer service standards, cementing its position as the

technological leader in the industry.

Zong’s proprietary LLM is meticulously designed for the unique linguistic, cultural, and contextual

nuances of Pakistani users, offering an AI-driven solution tailored specifically for the local market. This

landmark initiative is part of Zong’s ongoing commitment to usher in world-class digital experiences,

responding to the growing demand for AI-powered solutions and empowering Pakistani customers with

technology-driven interactions that are faster, more intuitive, and highly personalized. “Zong is leading

the technology innovation by localizing and implementing latest technologies like AI to serve its 50

million subscribers and setting benchmarks for the industry,” said Ali Waqas, Executive Director, Digital

Technologies at Zong 4G.

The LLM’s capabilities span a range of telecom-specific use cases. For example, it can streamline

customer support by providing instant, accurate responses to complex queries related to mobile plans,

data usage, and account issues, reducing wait times and enhancing satisfaction. A Zong user could, for

instance, ask the LLM about the best data plan for international roaming. With its deep understanding of

telecom products, the LLM would provide tailored recommendations, helping the customer choose the

most suitable option based on their travel needs and usage patterns.

As Zong prepares for the commercial launch of its LLM, the company remains focused on data security,

ethical AI use, and model refinement. The LLM is set to integrate across Zong’s platforms, from

customer service channels to digital app interfaces, creating a unified experience that is not only

responsive but also culturally relevant to Pakistani customers.

Through this pioneering development, Zong reaffirms its dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions

and setting benchmarks for telecom innovation. This homegrown LLM not only advances Zong’s

capabilities but also signifies Pakistan’s rising presence in the global AI landscape, opening doors to

future advancements in the local tech ecosystem.