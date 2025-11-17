Islamabad, 17 th November 2025: Zong, Pakistan’s leading information services and technology innovation company, has once again set a new benchmark in the country’s gaming landscape with the grand success of Zong Engage PUBGM Manhunt II, now recognized as Pakistan’s largest third-party PUBGM tournament.

The semifinals and grand finals of the much-anticipated tournament were livestreamed from November 8th to 10th on Zong’s official YouTube and Facebook channels, drew thousands of live viewers internationally.

Hosted under Zong Engage, the company’s official e-sports platform, Manhunt II shattered participation records with over 26,000 gamers and 1,300+ registered teams competing for glory. The event served as a thrilling showcase of Pakistan’s rapidly growing e-sports community, united under Zong’s vision of digital empowerment and innovation.

Zong Engage Manhunt II brought Pakistan’s emerging PUBG Mobile talent to the same stage as international esports giants from tournaments like EWC 2025 and the PUBGM Super League CSA. After a tough qualifying round, seven local teams; Valyrians Esports, Team Xotics, Aminz Esports, Demon Esports, R3gicide, SSP Uprising, and Viper Esports—joined top teams including Earena, Horra Esports, ASI8, and Team Secret. The three-day playoffs were livestreamed on Zong’s YouTube channel, earning 235K views.

The finals featured 18 teams (9 international and 9 Pakistani), generating 390K views and trending globally. Defending champions ASI8 made a stunning comeback on the last day, claiming victory over Vietnam’s Team Flash by just six points.

In addition to the high-stakes matches, the event featured a live esports trivia session, adding an interactive element to the experience. Viewers who took part in the trivia stood a chance to win exclusive prizes, with three lucky winners taking home brand new Apple AirPods 4 which were sponsored by Mercantile.

Speaking about the milestone, Sajid Munir, Head of Marketing at Zong, said: “With Zong Engage PUBGM Manhunt 2, we’ve taken another bold step in shaping Pakistan’s esports landscape—uniting passionate gamers, breaking records, and turning digital gaming into a symbol of ambition and progress. At Zong, we believe the spirit of competition never fades; it evolves, and so does our hunger for innovation.”

Zong Engage’s Manhunt II was powered by Zong in collaboration with Golootlo , InMobiles and Mercantile alongside PUBGM and Bloodmoon eSports, further strengthening the ecosystem that supports the next generation of Pakistani gamers.

Through Zong Engage, the brand continues to expand Pakistan’s digital frontier, transforming mobile gaming into a dynamic platform for community, creativity, and national pride.

