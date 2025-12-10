Islamabad, Pakistan – December 10 th , 2025: Zong, Pakistan’s leading Information Services and Technology Innovation company, proudly hosted an exclusive high-level event at its Headquarters in Islamabad today mark a milestone in the nation’s digital journey. Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication graced the ceremony as Chief Guest and officially inaugurated Zong’s state-of-the-art Tier-III Certified Data Center, a landmark development in Pakistan’s evolving digital infrastructure. Senior government officials, industry leaders, and distinguished guests were also in attendance.

The inaugurated facility underscores Zong’s unwavering commitment to fortifying Pakistan’s digital backbone through secure, scalable, and future-ready technology. Design and built to international Tier- III standards, the Data Center reinforces Zong’s vision to power Pakistan’s digital future by enabling cloud solutions, enterprise services, AI innovation, IoT applications, advanced cybersecurity, and next- generation connectivity. Equipped with cutting-edge server architecture and energy-efficient systems, the Data Center exemplifies Zong’s dedication to global best practices and sustainability while supporting nationwide digitalization initiatives. This strategic investment not only elevates Pakistan’s technological capabilities but also positions Zong as a key enabler of the country’s digital economy Speaking at the ceremony, Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication said: "Today’s inauguration reflects the momentum of Pakistan’s digital transformation. Strengthening our national digital infrastructure is essential for economic growth, innovation, and job creation. We highly value the role of partners like Zong, whose continuous investment in advanced technologies aligns with the Government’s

vision of a connected and digitally empowered Pakistan."

Mr. Huo Junli, CEO of Zong 4G, added: "It is an honor to welcome Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication, government dignitaries and present our vision for a truly digital Pakistan. At Zong 4G, we remain committed to delivering world class information services and technological innovation that build inclusive and effective digital ecosystems. The launch of our Cloud Intelligent Computing Center, our AI-enabled platform, and our Cloud solutions are key steps toward realizing this digital dream. We are grateful to the Federal Minister for her leadership and encouragement. Together, we aim to accelerate Pakistan’s transition toward a robust digital economy." Alongside the inauguration, the event featured technology showcases and presentations from Zong leadership, highlighting the company’s latest advancements across AI, Cloud, IoT, and network modernization.

Zong 4G reaffirms its commitment to driving innovation, expanding digital access, and contributing to Pakistan’s ICT progress in close partnership with the Ministry of IT & Telecom further, cementing its role as a key enabler of the country’s digital economy.

Advertisements