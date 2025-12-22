Karachi, December 22, 2025 : Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, has been recognized with the Best Digital Banking Experience (Pakistan) award at the prestigious FDI Insider Awards, a global platform honoring organizations that drive innovation, sustainability, and long-term economic impact across industries.

The FDI Insider Awards celebrate institutions and individuals shaping the future of global investment and economic development, spanning key sectors including banking, financial services, and technology.

Since its launch in 2022, Zindigi has fundamentally reshaped Pakistan’s digital banking landscape.

Designed as a first-of-its-kind lifestyle banking platform for Gen Z and millennials, Zindigi brings payments, investments, digital account management, and everyday financial needs together into one seamless, intuitive app, setting new expectations for how banking should feel and function.

Commenting on the achievement, Noman Azhar, Chief Officer of Zindigi, said: “Global recognition is meaningful when it validates local impact. At Zindigi, our ambition has always been to build globally benchmarked financial experiences that are deeply rooted in Pakistan’s realities empowering individuals, businesses, and the digital economy at scale.”

Zindigi Raast QR has played a pivotal role in accelerating digital payment adoption nationwide, enabling deep merchant and consumer penetration across urban and semi-urban markets alike. Through pioneering public-private partnerships, Zindigi continues to build scalable cashless models that are not only transforming local economies but are also being replicated across Pakistan, laying the foundation for a truly inclusive digital payment ecosystem.

Recognizing Pakistan’s rapidly growing freelance economy, Zindigi has empowered freelancers through a USD-based Freelancer Account, enabling seamless receipt of international payments via its simple and secure Pay via Link feature. At the same time, Zindigi has democratized access to investments by simplifying mutual funds and stock market participation for young Pakistanis, while setting new benchmarks in Banking-as-a-Service that allow businesses to seamlessly embed financial solutions into their customer journeys.

With this recognition, Zindigi continues to strengthen its position as a global-standard digital banking leader, standing alongside prominent players in the international fintech ecosystem. Over the years, Zindigi has received multiple national and international accolades , each reaffirming its vision to create a financially empowered Pakistan.

