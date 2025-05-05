Islamabad : Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) have entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate the digital transformation of Pakistan’s business landscape. This collaboration encompasses 76 chambers and 155 trade associations under the FPCCI umbrella, and aims to enhance financial accessibility for businesses nationwide, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Under the agreement, Zindigi will deploy its Raast-enabled, QR-based real-time payment system across FPCCI’s member institutions, enabling secure, instant, and cost-efficient transactions; as well as deploy a full suite of financial solutions tailored for entrepreneurs, trade bodies, and their member organizations. The initiative goes

beyond payments—introducing lending, financing, and investment products designed to support SME growth. Additionally, the partnership will leverage Zindigi’s SME-focused platform Chikoo to help small businesses digitize operations and reach wider markets.

Faisal Khalid, Chief Product Officer at Zindigi Stated, “This partnership with FPCCI marks a significant step towards redefining Pakistan's business landscape through digital innovation. By offering secure and efficient financial solutions, we aim to foster growth for businesses of all sizes, especially SMEs while contributing to Pakistan’s digital economic evolution.”

Vice President at FPCCI, Aun Ali Syed Expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, “ We are proud to collaborate with Zindigi in this groundbreaking partnership that aligns with our vision to drive digital transformation. This partnership will have a far-reaching impact by enhancing financial accessibility and empowering businesses, particularly SMEs, with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age”

This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of FPCCI and Zindigi to foster

innovation, enhance financial inclusion, and accelerate Pakistan’s transition to a digitally

empowered economy.