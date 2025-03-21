Karachi, 21 st March : Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, takes another significant step toward smarter

payments with the launch of the QR SoundBox, offering real-time audio alerts to simplify and secure

transactions for merchants. Designed to meet the evolving needs of merchants, the Zindigi QR SoundBox eliminates the need for manual verification, allowing instant payment confirmation without delays or confusion. At the touch of a button, merchants can instantly check their latest payment status, simplifying transaction

management while enhancing transparency and security. Its seamless integration with the Zindigi app

enables a hassle-free payment experience, helping businesses serve more customers efficiently and

boost overall productivity. Faisal Khalid, Chief Product Officer at Zindigi, stated, “The Zindigi QR SoundBox is another step in our mission to enhance the digital payment landscape in Pakistan. By providing merchants with an easy, secure, and efficient way to manage digital payments, we support their growth and contribute to

a more inclusive financial ecosystem.” Aligned with the State Bank of Pakistan’s vision for digital financial inclusion, the Zindigi QR SoundBox empowers businesses with a safe, reliable, and efficient transaction solution. As Pakistan continues to embrace digital payments, Zindigi remains at the forefront, driving financial

empowerment and delivering seamless transaction experiences nationwide.

About Zindigi Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, is a pioneering digital banking initiative tailored specifically for Gen Z

and millennials. As the first of its kind, Zindigi offers a fully customizable mobile app, empowering customers with complete control over their digital banking experience. It provides innovative savings and investment products designed to meet the unique financial needs of its customers. With the slogan “Simple Karo,” Zindigi is committed to making finances simple and impactful, beyond borders.