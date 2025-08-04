Advertisements

Peshawar, Pakistan August 04, 2025: Zindigi Freelancer Connect, hosted by CECOS University Peshawar

and powered by Edversity, kicked off a nationwide series to empower Pakistan’s freelance community

through learning, networking, and digital financial access. As part of this vision, the Zindigi Freelancer

Account offers a US Dollar-based account, low international transactional fees on Zindigi debit card,

seamless global & local payments, and an option to generate invoice through the app making it the most

complete solution for freelancers, and the digital community.

With Pakistan ranked among the top five freelancing countries globally and home to over 4 million

freelancers, the platform serves as a timely response to the needs of a workforce that is digital-first but

often underserved. From payment challenges to building sustainable careers, Zindigi Freelancer Connect

addresses the core issues facing freelancers and self-employed professionals.

Ibtisam Babar, Regional Manager Special Initiatives at Zindigi, shared, “Zindigi Prize has grown into

Pakistan’s largest homegrown entrepreneurial community, and Zindigi Freelancer Connect is another

landmark initiative creating meaningful social impact. It offers 360-degree support to freelancers

equipping them with skills, mentorship, and financial access to help them thrive in today’s digital

economy and compete on a global scale.”

The Peshawar edition gathered top freelancers, digital professionals, trainers, and aspiring talent from

across the region , making it one of the largest freelance-focused events in the country. The day featured

keynotes, panels, training sessions, fireside chats, and networking, with industry experts sharing insights

from their journeys.

The success of the Peshawar event reaffirmed Zindigi’s dedication to building a thriving freelance

economy through innovation, inclusion, and community partnerships. As part of this ongoing campaign,

upcoming editions of Zindigi Freelancer Connect are scheduled to take place in other major cities across

Pakistan.