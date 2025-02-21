Karachi – 21 February: In a landmark move to accelerate digital governance and enhance public service efficiency, the Commissioner Office and Metropolitan Corporation Quetta Division have entered into a strategic partnership with Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, under a Memorandum of Understanding.

This partnership aims to digitize essential administrative functions in key departments across Quetta, Balochistan, utilizing Zindigi’s advanced digital platform to foster transparency, efficiency, and innovation.

The key focus areas of this initiative will include the digitization of land record management systems, employee attendance, and payroll management. Additionally, the collaboration will support programs such as the Polio Eradication initiative, further contributing to the social welfare of the region. Zindigi’s role in this project extends beyond just systems management. The company will also provide a comprehensive Digital Financial Inclusion Program, ensuring that employees from both divisions have access to modern financial services, thereby bridging the digital divide. Mr. M. Hamza Shafqaat, Commissioner of Quetta Division, remarked: “This partnership marks a

transformative step in modernizing Quetta’s administrative infrastructure. By integrating Zindigi’s technological expertise, we aim to deliver faster, more reliable services to citizens while ensuring accountability and transparency.” Noman Azhar, Founder & Chief Officer of Zindigi, expressed, ‘Zindigi has remained dedicated to driving Balochistan’s digital transformation over the past many years.

By connecting the region to the digital economy, we’ve helped create a dynamic digital ecosystem in one of Pakistan’s most underserved areas. The forward-thinking leadership of Commissioner Quetta, Hamza Shafqat, and his team has been a driving force behind these revolutionary changes” The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from both the Commissioner Office Quetta and Zindigi, underscoring the importance of this partnership in fostering progress and digital advancement in Balochistan.

This collaboration between the government and Zindigi represents a key milestone in the digital transformation of Balochistan's administration, setting a benchmark for other regions across Pakistan. It also underscores Zindigi's commitment, as a leading digital banking initiative in Pakistan, to reshape the nation's digital landscape and position itself as a trendsetter in public-private partnerships.