Following the leaked explicit videos of popular social media influencer Manahil Malik, her ex-boyfriend, SK, has alleged that videos of another social media personality, Zarnab Shastri, have also been leaked. The controversy escalated after Malik’s inappropriate videos surfaced online, which she denied, claiming that they were fabricated using artificial intelligence. Malik has taken the matter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), hoping to bring the culprits to justice.

On social media, Malik stated that she was no longer affected by the negative behavior surrounding her and had left the matter in God’s hands. She also revealed that after performing Umrah, she had forgiven those who had wronged her. Amid this turmoil, SK accused Malik of not only leaking her own videos but also those of Zarnab Shastri, suggesting a pattern of malicious behavior.

The accusations have drawn attention to the increasing issue of private videos being leaked online, which severely impacts the privacy and dignity of the individuals involved. SK also warned Farah Haider to be cautious, hinting at further leaks.

This incident highlights the urgent need for stronger action against cybercrime and greater support for victims of such invasions of privacy.