Karachi: Alpha Productions, founded by renowned actor Asad Siddiqui, proudly announces its first drama serial, Dil Dhoondta Hai Phir Wohi.

The drama features celebrated actors Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui and Zahid Ahmad in the lead roles. Known for their exceptional talent and dynamic screen presence, the duo is set to deliver a compelling and memorable performance.

Advertisements

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Adnan Sarwar (Shah, Motorcycle Girl, Ek Thi Nigar) and written by the brilliant Rida Bilal (Jaan e Jahan), the project brings together a creative team committed to delivering emotionally resonant and thought-provoking storytelling.

With its powerful performances, captivating narrative, and high production values, Dil Dhoondta Hai Phir Wohi marks a strong and promising debut for Alpha Productions—an exciting new entrant in the Pakistani drama industry.

Further details about the release will be shared soon.