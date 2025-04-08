Lahore, 8 th April, 2025: In a powerful tribute to a legacy of vision and service, Ms. Zahida Habib has established the H.M. Habib Endowment Fund at the Descon Technical Institute (DTI) in memory of her late father, H.M. Habib. A distinguished banker, philanthropist, and the founding force behind Habib Bank AG Zurich, H.M. Habib made lasting contributions to Pakistan’s economic and educational development. Through this endowment, his commitment to empowering future generations will live on — providing perpetual scholarships for students pursuing various technical trades at DTI.

These scholarships will enable deserving individuals to access high-quality vocational training, equipping them with the tools and skills needed to build sustainable livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

DTI General Manager Murtaza Ali Stated that, “We are deeply honored and grateful to Ms. Zahida Habib for this transformative contribution. The H.M. Habib Endowment Fund will not only open doors of opportunity for countless students but will also uphold and extend the values of generosity, vision, and progress that H.M. Habib stood for.” This initiative is a powerful step forward in strengthening Pakistan’s technical workforce and reflects the enduring spirit of philanthropy that continues to shape a brighter future for all.