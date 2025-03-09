Karachi : Zahid Hameed Hosted Sahoor Honoring friends who earned their doctorate degrees!
Delighted to share the evening with Rear Admiral Faisal Amin (Pakistan Navy) Friends, business leaders & other dignitaries.
Karachi : Zahid Hameed Hosted Sahoor Honoring friends who earned their doctorate degrees!
Delighted to share the evening with Rear Admiral Faisal Amin (Pakistan Navy) Friends, business leaders & other dignitaries.
Welcome to our web desk! We're a dedicated team of digital enthusiasts passionate about delivering timely and engaging content to our online audience.
© Copyright 2024 theazb. All Rights Reserved.
Leave a Reply