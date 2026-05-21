KARACHI: Zafar Shaikh, former advisor to the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and former Director General of Pakistan National Savings, visited Aaghosh Home Trust on Thursday and praised its humanitarian services for shelterless women and differently abled orphan girls.

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During his visit, Zafar Shaikh was welcomed by Shugafta Saba, Muhammad Jazib and trustee Manzar Naqvi. The management briefed him on the Trust’s mission, welfare activities and long-standing humanitarian work.

Trust Serving Vulnerable Women for 25 Years

The Trust informed the visiting guest that it has spent the past 25 years providing shelter, care and protection to helpless and vulnerable women, along with differently abled orphan girls.

Officials said the organization continues to create a safe and respectful environment for residents who lack family support and secure housing. Moreover, the Trust provides accommodation, food, healthcare support and emotional care to its residents.

Zafar Shaikh visited different sections of the facility and met resident mothers and sisters living at the home. The residents warmly welcomed him and offered prayers for his health and success.

Zafar Shaikh Calls Welfare Work a Noble Cause

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Shaikh appreciated the selfless efforts of Aaghosh Home Trust and described support for shelterless women and orphan girls as one of society’s noblest responsibilities.

He said institutions like Aaghosh Home deserve strong backing from philanthropists, industrialists, business leaders and welfare-minded citizens because they serve the most vulnerable segments of society.

Furthermore, he assured the Trust management of his continued support for the cause.

“The residents of the Trust are not merely beneficiaries. They are mothers, sisters and daughters of the nation who deserve dignity, care and long-term institutional support,” he said.

Appeal to Corporate Sector for Permanent Building Support

Zafar Shaikh also urged Pakistan’s corporate sector to actively support the Trust as part of their social responsibility initiatives.

He specifically highlighted the need for assistance in acquiring a permanent building for the organization, noting that the Trust currently operates from a rented premises.

According to him, a dedicated building would provide greater security and stability for residents while helping the Trust expand its welfare services in a more sustainable manner.

“Aaghosh Home Trust has been serving vulnerable women and differently abled orphan girls for 25 years. Society, especially the corporate sector, must now support this noble mission and help establish a permanent home for the residents,” he added.

Trust Management Highlights Growing Challenges

Meanwhile, Shugafta Saba thanked Zafar Shaikh for visiting the facility and appreciating its humanitarian efforts.

She said the Trust continues to serve residents with dignity and compassion despite limited financial resources.

Secretary General Muhammad Jazib also discussed the challenges faced by the organization, including rising rental expenses and increasing costs related to healthcare, food and resident care.

He emphasized that continued public and corporate cooperation remains essential for sustaining and expanding the Trust’s welfare services.