Islamabad, November 03, 2025 — Zong, Pakistan’s leading information services and technology

innovation company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Botnostic Solutions, a recognized

provider of AI-driven recruitment and career advisory platforms. The partnership, marks a pivotal step in

enhancing Z SAIS Cloud’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) portfolio with advanced, AI-powered human

resource and talent management capabilities.

The partnership will empower enterprises, educational institutions, and government organizations to

access secure, scalable, and AI-driven digital tools for talent analytics, workforce optimization, and

career development.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Farooq Raza, Head of Business Solutions at Zong, said:

“This partnership represents another step forward in our journey to evolve Z SIAS Cloud’s ecosystem

with next-generation technologies. By integrating Botnostic’s AI-driven SaaS solutions, we are

empowering organizations to adopt smarter, data-driven approaches to talent management and career

development.”

Ms. Ramsha Khuram, CEO of Botnostic Solutions, shared her thoughts on the collaboration, stating, “We

are delighted to partner with Z SAIS Cloud to scale the reach of our AI-powered platforms. This

integration will make intelligent recruitment, advisory, and analytics tools more accessible across

Pakistan’s enterprise and education sectors.”

The partnership complements Z SAIS Cloud’s growing stack of enterprise SaaS offerings, further

positioning Z SAIS Cloud as a leading enabler of Pakistan’s digital transformation. By combining

Botnostic’s AI capabilities with Z SAIS Cloud’s robust infrastructure and security, the two organizations

aim to create a new benchmark in how HR and talent ecosystems operate in the digital era.

