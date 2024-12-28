YouTuber Rajab Butt has been summoned by the court over allegations of disrespecting Islamic prayer (Namaz) on social media. The Additional District and Sessions Judge (Central) issued notices to Rajab Butt and other involved parties after a petition was filed by Advocate Riaz Ali Solangi, accusing the YouTuber of insulting Islamic values and offending the religious sentiments of Muslims.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that Rajab Butt’s actions amounted to desecrating Islamic practices, causing distress among followers of the faith. In response, the court directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Hyderi Police Station to submit a detailed investigative report by January 13, 2025.

Notices have been sent to all relevant parties, and the judge emphasized the importance of a thorough and impartial investigation. The case has sparked a significant debate on social media, with many users calling for legal action against content that disrespects religious practices.

Further proceedings are scheduled for mid-January, pending the police investigation report.