In 2009 Julie Mulligan was a few days into a Group Study Exchange trip to Nigeria when she was kidnapped at gunpoint. For two weeks, the Rotarian was shuttled from place to place by armed captors seeking a ransom. In this issue of Rotary magazine, Mulligan opens up about the experience and how nearly 16 years later, rather than withdrawing from the world, she is living an even more authentic life of Service Above Self. Click here to read your digital copy of the January 2025 issue. In another of this month's features, we present expert advice on how Rotary members and the public can protect themselves from fraud schemes, which cost Americans a record $10 billion in 2023. In the Our Clubs section, we introduce you to a Rotary club created for and by members with disabilities, including one Rotarian who started a soccer league in Uganda for visually impaired athletes. And finally, have you ever wondered how we make the magazine? In our Handbook item, we'll take you behind the scenes. Have a story tip? Drop us a note at magazine@rotary.org. When you see an article that you would like to share with a friend or colleague, use the Share feature to send them access. And don't forget, the magazine's website offers select stories and exclusive content in a format that's also easy to share. Prefer to listen? Check out the Rotary Voices podcast for audio versions of the magazine's best storytelling, along with full episodes featuring bonus interviews. Please subscribe, and, if you enjoy what you hear, give us a positive rating or review. Sincerely,

Your Rotary magazine editorial team