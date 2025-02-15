SEHWAN: Three prominent religious performers, including rising social media sensation Khawaja Ali Kazim, tragically lost their lives in a fatal road accident near Sehwan Sharif on Friday.

The accident occurred near Manjhand when the vehicle carrying Kazim, Syed Jan Ali Rizvi, and Zain Turabi collided while traveling to Karachi. The trio had been returning from Anjuman Haideri Khairpur, where they participated in the annual Imam-e-Zamana celebration.

Kazim, who had recently gained widespread recognition on social media for his soulful naats and spiritual poetry, was a rising star in religious recitation circles. His fellow travelers, Rizvi and Turabi, were also well-known in the devotional performance community.

Local authorities confirmed the crash took place on the highway near Sehwan, though further investigations into the cause are underway.

News of their passing has sparked an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow artists across Pakistan’s religious poetry community, with many expressing condolences and mourning the loss of these young talents.