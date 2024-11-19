A heartbreaking incident occurred in Gharhi Hassan, Thul, Sindh, where a young man, Ali Muhammad Sarki, was set ablaze by his in-laws. He succumbed to injuries at District Headquarter Hospital.

According to reports, the victim’s in-laws allegedly poured petrol on him and set him on fire last night. Sarki had visited his in-laws to reconcile with his wife when his father-in-law and brother-in-law attacked him.

Doctors stated that 40% of Sarki’s body and face were burned. Due to lack of medical facilities, the family was advised to take him to Larkana for treatment, but his poverty-stricken family couldn’t afford it.

Thul police arrested the accused, Bashir, and initiated further investigation.

This tragic incident highlights the dire need for addressing domestic violence and providing accessible medical care in Pakistan.