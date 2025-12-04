INDIA – MUMBAI : A girl from Nanded district of the Indian state of Maharashtra surprised everyone by marrying the corpse of her lover. According to Indian media, the girl, whose name is Anchal, and her deceased lover, Suksham, had been in a relationship for the past three years and wanted to get married, but Anchal’s family was against the relationship. According to Indian media, the life of this loving couple took a tragic turn when the girl’s family brutally murdered the girl’s lover in opposition to the relationship. After the lover was murdered, a girl named Anchal reached the house of her slain lover and, shortly before the last rites, applied vermilion on her forehead and made herself his bride.

Advertisements